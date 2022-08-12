27,376 Shares in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,376 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Associated Banc by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 1.0% in the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 92,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 4.5% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 23,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 4.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Associated Banc to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Associated Banc to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ASB traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.24. 45,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,625. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.37. Associated Banc-Corp has a twelve month low of $17.45 and a twelve month high of $25.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

