1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $24.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.85 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share.
1stdibs.Com Stock Performance
Shares of DIBS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.92. 405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,292. 1stdibs.Com has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.44. The firm has a market cap of $263.44 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.04.
Insider Transactions at 1stdibs.Com
In other news, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 9,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $52,498.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 130,888 shares in the company, valued at $709,412.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 9,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $52,498.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 130,888 shares in the company, valued at $709,412.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 14,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $80,392.95. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 188,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,226.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,742 shares of company stock worth $336,492 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DIBS shares. Barclays cut their target price on 1stdibs.Com from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities cut 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.
About 1stdibs.Com
1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 1stdibs.Com (DIBS)
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.