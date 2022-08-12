1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $24.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.85 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

Shares of DIBS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.92. 405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,292. 1stdibs.Com has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.44. The firm has a market cap of $263.44 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 9,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $52,498.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 130,888 shares in the company, valued at $709,412.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 9,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $52,498.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 130,888 shares in the company, valued at $709,412.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 14,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $80,392.95. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 188,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,226.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,742 shares of company stock worth $336,492 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 31.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 114.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 1.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 538,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 181.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the first quarter worth about $89,000. 51.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DIBS shares. Barclays cut their target price on 1stdibs.Com from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities cut 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

