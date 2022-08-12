19,499 Shares in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Bought by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth $646,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 437,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,614,000 after acquiring an additional 25,334 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 272,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,991,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CUZ stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.59. The company had a trading volume of 14,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $27.61 and a twelve month high of $42.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.37%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CUZ. Barclays reduced their target price on Cousins Properties from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Cousins Properties from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Cousins Properties from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cousins Properties from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

