1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 17.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 57.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin during the fourth quarter worth about $554,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BCOW traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $10.04. 1,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,275. The company has a market capitalization of $63.92 million, a PE ratio of -83.63 and a beta of 0.50. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average is $10.64.
About 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services. The company offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposits accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit.
