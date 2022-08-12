15,942 Shares in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Bought by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000. Fortune Brands Home & Security comprises 0.6% of Oak Thistle LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,282,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 8,239 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FBHS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Performance

FBHS remained flat at $69.06 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,548. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $56.86 and a one year high of $109.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.95. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.56.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.