14,850 Shares in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,850 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000. SS&C Technologies accounts for 0.6% of Oak Thistle LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 723.8% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson cut their price target on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.42. 37,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,186. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.59 and a 1 year high of $84.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.68. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.47.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

