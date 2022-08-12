14,014 Shares in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Bought by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLO. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 72,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $676,000. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the first quarter worth $206,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Flowers Foods by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 474,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,209,000 after buying an additional 32,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $3,556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Flowers Foods

In related news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $1,751,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,328,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $27.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.59 and its 200 day moving average is $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.52. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Flowers Foods’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FLO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

