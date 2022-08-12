1,350 Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Bought by Key Square Capital Management LLC

Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 200.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,503,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded up $13.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $278.98. The stock had a trading volume of 43,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,741. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $169.93 and a 52 week high of $291.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of 125.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.58.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALB. KeyCorp raised Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.05.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

