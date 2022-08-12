1,101,200 Shares in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Acquired by Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,101,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.65% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. abrdn plc grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 576.1% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,464,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 1,248,234 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,241,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,606,000 after buying an additional 11,340,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,722,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,818,000 after purchasing an additional 522,175 shares during the last quarter.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. CLSA raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.80 to $36.60 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. CICC Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Macquarie raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance

EDU stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.82. The company had a trading volume of 29,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,635. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.80. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.92 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post -5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 27th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

(Get Rating)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.