1,050,000 Shares in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,050,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,752,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 1.42% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,915,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,551,000 after purchasing an additional 600,682 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,533,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,079,000 after purchasing an additional 254,105 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 836,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,774,000 after purchasing an additional 423,239 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 501,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,243,000 after acquiring an additional 17,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 394,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,439,000 after acquiring an additional 21,801 shares in the last quarter. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EWA opened at $23.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.75. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $27.16.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

