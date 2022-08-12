10,319 Shares in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Acquired by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Barnes Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after purchasing an additional 45,739 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Barnes Group by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 15,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Barnes Group by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 13,317 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Barnes Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on B. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Barnes Group from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Barnes Group to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Barnes Group Stock Performance

B stock opened at $34.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.60 and a 1-year high of $50.34.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.09 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Barnes Group Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

