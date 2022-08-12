10,207 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Purchased by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,207 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000. CVS Health makes up approximately 0.5% of Oak Thistle LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in CVS Health by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.76.

CVS Health Stock Up 2.3 %

CVS traded up $2.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.63. 156,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,161,605. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.95. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.78 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $139.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.75.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.