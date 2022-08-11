ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.78-$0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion. ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.19-$0.20 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $68.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.89.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of ZI traded down $1.08 on Thursday, reaching $48.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,312,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,056,211. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $30.31 and a twelve month high of $79.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 181.00, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.77 and a 200-day moving average of $46.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 48,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $2,029,501.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,431,762 shares in the company, valued at $648,905,592.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 48,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $2,029,501.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,431,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,905,592.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 57,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $2,479,039.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 681,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,543,477.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 492,284 shares of company stock worth $21,719,621. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ZoomInfo Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

