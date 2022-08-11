ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.69

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.69 and traded as high as $3.87. ZIVO Bioscience shares last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 5,454 shares.
ZIVO Bioscience Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average of $3.50.
ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ZIVO Bioscience Company Profile
ZIVO Bioscience, Inc, a research and development company, engages in licensing and selling natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algae cultures to animal, human, and dietary supplement and medical food manufacturers. It operates in the biotech and agtech sectors, with an intellectual property portfolio comprising proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques, and patented or patent-pending inventions for applications in human and animal health.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ZIVO Bioscience (ZIVO)
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
Receive News & Ratings for ZIVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.