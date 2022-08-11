ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.69

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.69 and traded as high as $3.87. ZIVO Bioscience shares last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 5,454 shares.

ZIVO Bioscience Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average of $3.50.

ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ZIVO Bioscience Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZIVO Bioscience stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. ( OTCMKTS:ZIVO Get Rating ) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of ZIVO Bioscience worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc, a research and development company, engages in licensing and selling natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algae cultures to animal, human, and dietary supplement and medical food manufacturers. It operates in the biotech and agtech sectors, with an intellectual property portfolio comprising proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques, and patented or patent-pending inventions for applications in human and animal health.

Featured Articles

