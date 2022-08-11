ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $234.56 million during the quarter. ZimVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

ZimVie Trading Down 10.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZIMV traded down $2.01 on Thursday, reaching $17.82. 5,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,758. ZimVie has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ZimVie in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

ZimVie Company Profile

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

