Zero Price Down 23.9% Over Last Week (ZER)

Zero (ZER) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. In the last week, Zero has traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero has a market cap of $142,776.15 and approximately $16.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.84 or 0.00320428 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00121630 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00087438 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003316 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000306 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,755,242 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency.

Zero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

