Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.35-$4.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.47 billion-$1.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion. Zebra Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. TheStreet downgraded Zebra Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $453.33.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 2.7 %

Zebra Technologies stock traded up $8.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $328.87. The stock had a trading volume of 241,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,157. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $283.72 and a twelve month high of $615.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.56.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.68. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 17.23 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total transaction of $765,733.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at $649,116. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 13.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth about $563,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth about $327,000. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 26.1% during the first quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth about $437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.