ZCore (ZCR) Price Hits $0.0038

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One ZCore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZCore has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. ZCore has a total market cap of $48,122.11 and approximately $106.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00121486 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00038509 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00024316 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.70 or 0.00279446 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00036428 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

ZCore Coin Profile

ZCore (CRYPTO:ZCR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 12,505,925 coins. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

ZCore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

