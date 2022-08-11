Zcash Market Capitalization Reaches $1.18 Billion (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Zcash has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and $150.67 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can now be bought for $78.51 or 0.00321317 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00122164 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00088598 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002174 BTC.
- Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003316 BTC.
- BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Hush (HUSH) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000306 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000142 BTC.
- Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000030 BTC.
- Zero (ZER) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000050 BTC.
Zcash Coin Profile
Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,014,744 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Zcash
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.
