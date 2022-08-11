Yield Protocol (YIELD) Trading 5% Higher This Week

Yield Protocol (YIELD) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 11th. One Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $216,605.97 and $146,617.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded up 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Yield Protocol

YIELD is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol.

Buying and Selling Yield Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

