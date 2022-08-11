Xuez (XUEZ) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $29,442.00

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 11th. During the last seven days, Xuez has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. Xuez has a total market capitalization of $26,438.57 and $29,442.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xuez coin can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Xuez alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 66.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Xuez Profile

Xuez (CRYPTO:XUEZ) is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,343,894 coins and its circulating supply is 4,377,460 coins. Xuez’s official website is xuezcoin.com. The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Xuez

According to CryptoCompare, “XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure.XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xuez directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xuez should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xuez using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Xuez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xuez and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.