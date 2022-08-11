Xpediator (LON:XPD) Trading Down 2.3%

Xpediator Plc (LON:XPD – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 31.25 ($0.38). 17,241 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 92,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32 ($0.39).
Xpediator Stock Down 2.3 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 34.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £44.28 million and a P/E ratio of 108.50.
Xpediator Company Profile
Xpediator Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight management services in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It operates through three segments: Freight Forwarding, Affinity, and Logistics & Warehousing. The company offers freight forwarding and courier solutions by road, ocean, and air, as well as stock management, short and long term warehousing, and on site packing services; and B2B freight forwarding and courier services to the e-commerce, food, procurement, and oil industries.
