Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLOGet Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NASDAQ XLO opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.81 and a current ratio of 14.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.90. Xilio Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $27.95.

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLOGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.22. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xilio Therapeutics will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XLO. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,739,000. RiverVest Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $23,063,000. AJU IB Investment Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Xilio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $10,684,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,640,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $3,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies to improve the immune system of cancer patients. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, a clinical-stage, tumor-selective anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors.

