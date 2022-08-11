Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Xilio Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ XLO opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.81 and a current ratio of 14.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.90. Xilio Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $27.95.

Get Xilio Therapeutics alerts:

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.22. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xilio Therapeutics will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xilio Therapeutics

Xilio Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XLO. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,739,000. RiverVest Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $23,063,000. AJU IB Investment Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Xilio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $10,684,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,640,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $3,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies to improve the immune system of cancer patients. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, a clinical-stage, tumor-selective anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xilio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.