Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
NASDAQ XLO opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.81 and a current ratio of 14.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.90. Xilio Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $27.95.
Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.22. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xilio Therapeutics will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies to improve the immune system of cancer patients. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, a clinical-stage, tumor-selective anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors.
