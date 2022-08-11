Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Xeris Biopharma had a negative net margin of 217.81% and a negative return on equity of 258.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS.

NASDAQ XERS traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $1.82. The company had a trading volume of 40,109 shares. Xeris Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.66 million and a PE ratio of -1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XERS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 218.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 725,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 497,564 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 8,907.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 335,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 331,429 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,994,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 199,366 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,208,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,333,000 after purchasing an additional 92,563 shares during the period. 18.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for patient populations in endocrinology, neurology, and gastroenterology. The company markets Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

