XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.50

Shares of XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.50 and traded as low as $4.90. XBiotech shares last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 88,411 shares trading hands.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.47.
XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. XBiotech had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter.
XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation, and True Human COVID-19 therapy for treating the COVID-19 mutant virus.
