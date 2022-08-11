XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.50

Shares of XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.50 and traded as low as $4.90. XBiotech shares last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 88,411 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.47.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. XBiotech had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in XBiotech by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in XBiotech by 15.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in XBiotech by 72.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in XBiotech by 182.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 8,409 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in XBiotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation, and True Human COVID-19 therapy for treating the COVID-19 mutant virus.

