Xaya Price Tops $0.0947 on Exchanges (CHI)

Xaya (CHI) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Xaya coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0947 or 0.00000389 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Xaya has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Xaya has a total market capitalization of $4.59 million and $21,796.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,346.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,900.31 or 0.07805278 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00177893 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00019267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.55 or 0.00256919 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.00 or 0.00665393 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.69 or 0.00594302 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005489 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Xaya Coin Profile

Xaya is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 57,605,022 coins and its circulating supply is 48,462,895 coins. The Reddit community for Xaya is https://reddit.com/r/chimaera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Xaya is medium.com/@XAYA. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Xaya Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xaya should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

