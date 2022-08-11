WOWswap Market Capitalization Hits $454,631.47 (WOW)

WOWswap (WOW) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. WOWswap has a total market cap of $454,631.47 and $3,320.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOWswap coin can now be bought for $0.76 or 0.00003141 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, WOWswap has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004133 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00015415 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00038414 BTC.

About WOWswap

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 597,987 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io.

WOWswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

