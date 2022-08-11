World Token (WORLD) Price Down 12.5% This Week

World Token (WORLD) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 10th. In the last seven days, World Token has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One World Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. World Token has a total market cap of $206,472.41 and approximately $148.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get World Token alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00014767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00038942 BTC.

World Token Coin Profile

World Token’s launch date was January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,195,690 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_.

World Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire World Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase World Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for World Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for World Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.