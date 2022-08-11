WorkQuest Token Trading 2.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (WQT)

WorkQuest Token (WQT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One WorkQuest Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, WorkQuest Token has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. WorkQuest Token has a market cap of $206,576.10 and $268,751.00 worth of WorkQuest Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,124.59 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003830 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004150 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00037356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00127281 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00067285 BTC.

About WorkQuest Token

WorkQuest Token is a coin. It launched on March 10th, 2021. WorkQuest Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,615,934 coins. WorkQuest Token’s official Twitter account is @workquest_co.

Buying and Selling WorkQuest Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Work Quest is the online Marketplace and decentralized Payment Provider connecting employers with employees anywhere in the world powered by Smart Contracts governed by DAO. Work Quest will have Mobile Applications making available working anywhere and use its own Work Net Blockchain and Wallet. The platform incentivizes employers and employees to deal honestly and prudently using its Rating System with all the feedback is stored in a blockchain. As platforms act as a facilitator of transactions between employer and the employee, different DeFi products available for platform participants, such as Savings, Retirement & Disability Insurance. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WorkQuest Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WorkQuest Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WorkQuest Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

