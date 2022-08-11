Woodcoin Price Reaches $1.91 (LOG)

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.91 or 0.00007899 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Woodcoin has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. Woodcoin has a market cap of $15.36 million and approximately $49,443.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,202.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,899.41 or 0.07847892 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00180278 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00019408 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.60 or 0.00258647 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.04 or 0.00657130 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.18 or 0.00595714 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005488 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 9,788,384 coins and its circulating supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Woodcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

