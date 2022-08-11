Wolf Safe Poor People Price Up 9.8% Over Last Week (WSPP)

Wolf Safe Poor People (WSPP) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 11th. One Wolf Safe Poor People coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wolf Safe Poor People has a total market cap of $294,629.12 and approximately $935.00 worth of Wolf Safe Poor People was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wolf Safe Poor People has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004133 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001573 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002201 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00015149 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00038383 BTC.
Wolf Safe Poor People Coin Profile
Wolf Safe Poor People’s official Twitter account is @RoboWolf8.
Buying and Selling Wolf Safe Poor People
