WMS Partners LLC Purchases 1,065 Shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH)

WMS Partners LLC grew its position in shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in FRP were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hyman Charles D boosted its position in shares of FRP by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 954,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of FRP by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 121,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FRP by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Robotti Robert boosted its position in shares of FRP by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 26,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FRP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. 47.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPH traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.26. 11 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,037. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.30 and its 200 day moving average is $58.03. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $53.30 and a one year high of $65.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.39 million, a PE ratio of 976.17 and a beta of 0.53.

FRP ( NASDAQ:FRPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter.

In related news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.77 per share, for a total transaction of $56,770.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,852.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.77 per share, for a total transaction of $56,770.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,852.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $118,040.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 31,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,979.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,350 shares of company stock worth $444,932. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

