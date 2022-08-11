WMS Partners LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 29.3% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 141,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,886,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $533,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 155.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.89. 1,126,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,652,637. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.63. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $41.60.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

