WMS Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

WMS Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,875 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,238,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,894 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 463.7% during the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $182,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,275,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.98.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $178.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,845,500. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total value of $54,083.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,258.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $2,059,122.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,022.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total value of $54,083.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,258.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,925 shares of company stock valued at $8,896,652. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

