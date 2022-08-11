WMS Partners LLC Invests $1.35 Million in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,087 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $129.91. The stock had a trading volume of 189,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,296,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $356.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.82.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461 in the last quarter. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMT. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.