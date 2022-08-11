WMS Partners LLC Invests $1.06 Million in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,995 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Target Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.15.

NYSE TGT traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $170.00. The company had a trading volume of 106,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,395,187. The company has a market capitalization of $78.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. Target’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.