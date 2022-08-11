WMS Partners LLC Increases Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,062 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.00. The company had a trading volume of 215,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,012,141. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.28. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

