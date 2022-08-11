WMS Partners LLC Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

WMS Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 35,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,082,000 after buying an additional 13,696 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $2,354,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 208.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 22,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,080,000 after buying an additional 15,270 shares during the period. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock remained flat at $166.78 during midday trading on Thursday. 219,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,583,600. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.23. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $158.02 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

