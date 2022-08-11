WMS Partners LLC Buys Shares of 7,061 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,061 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 648.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 20,107 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 266.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $1,183,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:UNP traded up $4.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $240.53. The stock had a trading volume of 78,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,754. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $150.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.65.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.36.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.