WinCash (WCC) One Day Volume Tops $404.00

WinCash (WCC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. One WinCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00002900 BTC on major exchanges. WinCash has a total market cap of $1.07 million and $404.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WinCash has traded 8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WinCash

WCC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. The official website for WinCash is wincashcoin.io.

Buying and Selling WinCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Wincash coin is a cryptocurrency with SHA-256 algorithm, Pow, PoS, and Masternode. This coin is a cryptocurrency used as a payment system in all Wincash projects. Wincash coin is established since august 2018 and has been used by thousands of people as a way of transaction in some of Wincash projects. Wincash coin uses PoW/PoS hybrid mechanism in the blockchain network to prevent 51% attack that commonly becomes a fatal issue in many newly launched cryptocurrencies. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WinCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WinCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

