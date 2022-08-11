William Blair Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Markel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 8th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now expects that the insurance provider will earn $20.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $21.41. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Markel’s current full-year earnings is $71.93 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Markel’s Q3 2023 earnings at $22.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $90.00 EPS.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 0.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $19.14 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MKL. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,450.00.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,199.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Markel has a twelve month low of $1,162.00 and a twelve month high of $1,519.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,286.70 and its 200-day moving average is $1,328.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 681.63 and a beta of 0.70.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the 2nd quarter valued at $459,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Markel by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,839,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markel during the 2nd quarter worth $494,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel by 398.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Markel by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,202.46 per share, with a total value of $60,123.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,202.46 per share, with a total value of $60,123.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,196.54 per share, with a total value of $57,433.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 873 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,579.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

