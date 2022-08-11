Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.23

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.23 and traded as high as $6.40. Willamette Valley Vineyards shares last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 2,373 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 million, a P/E ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Institutional Trading of Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards ( NASDAQ:WVVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $6.24 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 63.1% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

