Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.57

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.57 and traded as high as $4.86. Wilhelmina International shares last traded at $4.64, with a volume of 8,696 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $24.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Activity at Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International ( NASDAQ:WHLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.65 million for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 14.55%.

In other Wilhelmina International news, major shareholder Retail Ecommerce Ventures Llc acquired 118,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 950,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

