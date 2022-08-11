Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $128.80

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 128.80 ($1.56) and last traded at GBX 130.95 ($1.58), with a volume of 568172 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 133 ($1.61).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Wickes Group from GBX 220 ($2.66) to GBX 280 ($3.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Wickes Group from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 200 ($2.42) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 330 ($3.99).

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £341.94 million and a P/E ratio of 579.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 165.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 181.01.

In other news, insider David Wood bought 58,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.05) per share, for a total transaction of £99,489.10 ($120,213.99).

Wickes Group plc operates as a retailer of home repair, maintenance, and improvement products and services in the United Kingdom. It supports customers home improvements plans through Local Trade, do-it-for-me (DIFM), and do-it-yourself (DIY) prepositions. The company's products portfolio includes kitchens, bathrooms, garden maintenance and decorating areas, building supplies, tools, timber and sheet materials, doors, windows, flooring and tiles, painting, lofty conversions, driveways, joinery and landscaping, and glazing categories.

