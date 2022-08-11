White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,247.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,243.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,140.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.72. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $978.51 and a 1 year high of $1,291.50.

In other news, CAO Michaela Hildreth sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,270.94, for a total transaction of $127,094.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,479.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

