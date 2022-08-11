WeTrade Group (NASDAQ:WETG) Trading Down 12%

WeTrade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG – Get Rating)’s share price fell 12% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.10 and last traded at $16.10. 753 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 67,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.
WeTrade Group Trading Down 5.4 %
WeTrade Group Company Profile
WeTrade Group, Inc provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems.
