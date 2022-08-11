WeTrade Group (NASDAQ:WETG) Trading Down 12%

WeTrade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG – Get Rating)’s share price fell 12% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.10 and last traded at $16.10. 753 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 67,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.

WeTrade Group Trading Down 5.4 %

WeTrade Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WeTrade Group, Inc provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WeTrade Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeTrade Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.