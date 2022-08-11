Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 58,444 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 90.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,444 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 121,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 11,845 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 44,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 41.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FSK traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $22.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,767. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 3.71. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.51.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 40.23%. The firm had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.52 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 128.30%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Hovde Group reduced their target price on FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

In other news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 2,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $43,480.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,642 shares in the company, valued at $253,097.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman purchased 5,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.41 per share, with a total value of $112,010.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,010.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Gerson purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.74 per share, for a total transaction of $43,480.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,642 shares in the company, valued at $253,097.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 9,038 shares of company stock valued at $189,070. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

