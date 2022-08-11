Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 29,303 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ – Get Rating) by 76.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,303 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 462.5% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 161.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

PTNQ stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.20. The company had a trading volume of 29,711 shares. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.60.

