Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 240,786 Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 240,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 129,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 9,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,758,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,415,000 after purchasing an additional 56,897 shares during the last quarter.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Stock Performance

BATS:TAIL traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.44. The stock had a trading volume of 302,870 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.20.

