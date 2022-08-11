Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,276 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 89.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,276 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Dollar General by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 54,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,226,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,330,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 327,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DG. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.69.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,538.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,538.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,288 shares of company stock worth $3,089,602. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $253.73. 1,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,491. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $57.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $243.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.87.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

